Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Capital City Trust Co. FL

Capital City Trust Co. FL lessened its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 126.2% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at $76,000. 80.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADP stock traded up $2.47 on Wednesday, hitting $173.70. 400,094 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,304,867. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $130.95 and a 1-year high of $174.50. The stock has a market cap of $74.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $169.85 and a 200-day moving average of $166.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 46.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 12th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Monday, November 4th. Wolfe Research lowered Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Moffett Nathanson lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.11.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.08, for a total value of $340,160.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,372,756.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 48,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total transaction of $8,184,699.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,416,930.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

