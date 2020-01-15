AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) Stock Price Down 0.7%

AVEVA Group plc (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $57.95 and last traded at $57.95, 83 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 80% from the average session volume of 416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.35.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.59.

AVEVA Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AVEVF)

AVEVA Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software for process and hybrid industries in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It provides solutions covering various aspects of the asset life cycle, including conceptual modeling and 3D design, process simulation, optimization, and manufacturing operations management.

