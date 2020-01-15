Avianca (NYSE:AVH) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Avianca (NYSE:AVH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avianca Holdings, S.A. owns and operates airlines. It offers passenger air transportation services and cargo air transportation services. The company provides its services in the domestic markets of Colombia, Ecuador, and Peru, as well as for international routes, such as North America, Central and South America, Europe, and the Caribbean. Avianca Holdings, S.A. is based in Panama. “

Get Avianca alerts:

NYSE AVH traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,024. Avianca has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $5.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.22 million, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.08.

Avianca (NYSE:AVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The transportation company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.50). Avianca had a negative net margin of 10.71% and a negative return on equity of 110.89%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avianca will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Avianca news, insider Perry Michael purchased 36,111,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.64 per share, for a total transaction of $22,930,554.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Avianca in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Avianca by 1,381.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 254,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 237,023 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Avianca by 8.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,612,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,257,000 after acquiring an additional 127,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Avianca by 40.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 182,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 52,731 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

Avianca Company Profile

Avianca Holdings SA, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in North America, Central America, the Caribbean, Colombia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It also offers aircraft maintenance, crew training, and other airport services to other carriers, as well as travel and cargo related services to its customers.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avianca (AVH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avianca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avianca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.