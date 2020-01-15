Avita Medical (ASX:AVH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.75

Avita Medical Ltd (ASX:AVH) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as A$0.75 ($0.53) and last traded at A$0.75 ($0.53), with a volume of 2728933 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at A$0.73 ($0.51).

The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion and a PE ratio of -26.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 5.09 and a current ratio of 5.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of A$0.62 and a 200 day moving average price of A$0.53.

In other news, insider Michael Perry sold 39,554,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Avita Medical Limited operates as a regenerative medicine company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It offers regenerative products for the treatment of burns, chronic wounds, and aesthetics indications. The company's patented and proprietary collection and application technology provides treatment solutions derived from a patient's own skin.

