B. Riley Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for InterDigital Wireless (NASDAQ:IDCC)

InterDigital Wireless (NASDAQ:IDCC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at B. Riley in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They presently have a $90.00 price objective on the Wireless communications provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $80.00. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 57.32% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on IDCC. ValuEngine cut shares of InterDigital Wireless from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of InterDigital Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.00.

Get InterDigital Wireless alerts:

InterDigital Wireless stock traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.21. 7,273 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,622. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.01. InterDigital Wireless has a 1-year low of $47.02 and a 1-year high of $74.03.

InterDigital Wireless (NASDAQ:IDCC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $72.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.82 million. InterDigital Wireless had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 1.07%. InterDigital Wireless’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that InterDigital Wireless will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 566.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 530,450 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $34,161,000 after purchasing an additional 450,831 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 2,350.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 335,608 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $17,609,000 after acquiring an additional 321,911 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of InterDigital Wireless in the second quarter worth approximately $14,328,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 30.2% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 867,162 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $55,845,000 after acquiring an additional 201,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 43.2% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 244,635 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,836,000 after acquiring an additional 73,804 shares in the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InterDigital Wireless Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.