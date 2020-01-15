BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 625.44 ($8.23).

A number of research firms have issued reports on BA. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 610 ($8.02) to GBX 620 ($8.16) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 576 ($7.58) target price (up from GBX 530 ($6.97)) on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.23) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

BAE Systems stock traded up GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 613 ($8.06). 4,763,449 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,870,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.79, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06. BAE Systems has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5.69 ($0.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 614.80 ($8.09). The firm has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 574.67 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 553.58.

BAE Systems plc operates as a defense, aerospace, and security company worldwide. Its Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

