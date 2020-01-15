Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,640,000 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the December 15th total of 7,190,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other Ball news, VP Jeff A. Knobel sold 6,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.38, for a total value of $429,843.16. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 71,140 shares in the company, valued at $4,508,853.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 15,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total transaction of $984,762.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 439,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,057,914.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,691 shares of company stock worth $4,882,505 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 175.2% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. 81.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Ball from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ball in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ball from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.16.

Ball stock traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,089,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,231,139. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.76. The firm has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.67. Ball has a twelve month low of $48.35 and a twelve month high of $81.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ball will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.27%.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

