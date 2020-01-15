Banco Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Santander, S.A. is a retail and commercial bank. The Banks segments include Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Latin America and the United States. The Continental Europe segment covers all businesses in the Continental Europe. The United Kingdom segment includes the businesses developed by various units and branches in the country. The Latin America segment embraces all its financial activities conducted through its banks and subsidiaries in the region. The United States segment includes the Intermediate Holding Company (IHC) and its subsidiaries Santander Bank, Banco Santander Puerto Rico, Santander Consumer USA, Banco Santander International, Santander Investment Securities, and the Santander branch in New York. The Company’s commercial model satisfies the needs of all types of customers: individuals with various income levels. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BSBR. UBS Group raised Banco Santander Brasil from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine raised Banco Santander Brasil from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of NYSE BSBR traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.81. 43,472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,157,229. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $41.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.81. Banco Santander Brasil has a 1 year low of $9.68 and a 1 year high of $13.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.26 and a 200 day moving average of $11.23.

Banco Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander Brasil had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 15.98%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Banco Santander Brasil will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 6th. Banco Santander Brasil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Banco Santander Brasil during the third quarter worth about $250,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in Banco Santander Brasil during the 3rd quarter worth $169,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Banco Santander Brasil by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,258,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,596,000 after purchasing an additional 45,425 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Banco Santander Brasil by 183.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Banco Santander Brasil during the 3rd quarter worth $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. The company offers checking and savings accounts; priority services, such as withdrawals, debit cards, deposits, and transfers; onshore and offshore financial products and services, investment advice, and asset management services; consumer credit for purchasing motor vehicles, and other goods and services; local loans, commercial finance, trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as Banco Nacional de Desenvolvimento Econômico e Social on-lending transfer services; payroll, mortgage, and agribusiness loans, as well as microcredit; investment products; and credit cards and foreign exchange services.

