Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBBK) Short Interest Update

Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBBK) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 375,400 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the December 15th total of 457,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 234,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

In related news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 24,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $990,844.26. Also, EVP Ron J. Wechsler sold 22,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $252,686.25. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 17,460 shares of company stock valued at $195,280 and have sold 104,340 shares valued at $1,858,113. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bancorp by 3,288.5% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 10,622 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Bancorp by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

TBBK stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.09. The stock had a trading volume of 249,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,067. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.66 and a 1-year high of $13.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $684.63 million, a P/E ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.48.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.11. Bancorp had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $71.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.76 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Bancorp will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

TBBK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

About Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

