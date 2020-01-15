Band Protocol (BAND) Trading 7.5% Higher This Week

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 15th. During the last week, Band Protocol has traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar. One Band Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00002777 BTC on popular exchanges. Band Protocol has a total market cap of $4.39 million and $6.64 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 34.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $337.24 or 0.03807988 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011269 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00198665 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00027691 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00129989 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Band Protocol

Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,865,835 tokens. Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Band Protocol is medium.com/bandprotocol . The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Band Protocol’s official website is bandprotocol.com

Buying and Selling Band Protocol

Band Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Band Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Band Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

