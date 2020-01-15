Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Moseley Investment Management Inc.

Moseley Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,239 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.9% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 34,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 4.7% in the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 83,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 18,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Wendell David Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% in the third quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 24,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on BAC. Barclays upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.74.

In other news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 6,500 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total transaction of $203,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Kathleen A. Knox sold 40,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $1,209,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,322,381.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAC traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.67. 74,715,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,837,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.85. Bank of America Corp has a 1 year low of $26.05 and a 1 year high of $35.72. The company has a market cap of $311.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.64.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.59%.

Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

