Bank of America Upgrades Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) to “Buy”

Bank of America upgraded shares of Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on UNP. TD Securities dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Cowen reissued a buy rating and set a $172.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Union Pacific from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup raised Union Pacific from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $180.68.

UNP traded up $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $181.67. The company had a trading volume of 257,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,868,999. The stock has a market cap of $123.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.56. Union Pacific has a 52 week low of $149.09 and a 52 week high of $182.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.07). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 27.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.05%.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total value of $916,794.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,021 shares in the company, valued at $10,815,664.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its position in Union Pacific by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 4,959 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $603,000. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 64,586 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $11,676,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 56,574 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,228,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

