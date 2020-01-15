Bayer (FRA:BAYN) Given a €86.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €86.00 ($100.00) price objective on Bayer (FRA:BAYN) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €61.00 ($70.93) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($104.65) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, HSBC set a €63.00 ($73.26) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Bayer presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €79.65 ($92.61).

Shares of Bayer stock opened at €75.32 ($87.58) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €71.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €65.90. Bayer has a fifty-two week low of €91.58 ($106.49) and a fifty-two week high of €123.82 ($143.98).

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

