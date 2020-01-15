BAYERISCHE MOTO/S (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

BAYERISCHE MOTO/S (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

BMWYY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BAYERISCHE MOTO/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BAYERISCHE MOTO/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Commerzbank upgraded shares of BAYERISCHE MOTO/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of BMWYY opened at $27.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.07. BAYERISCHE MOTO/S has a twelve month low of $21.61 and a twelve month high of $29.25.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

