Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) Given a €75.00 Price Target at Independent Research

Independent Research set a €75.00 ($87.21) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BMW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group set a €62.00 ($72.09) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €77.00 ($89.53) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €93.00 ($108.14) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €74.55 ($86.69).

ETR BMW opened at €72.35 ($84.13) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €73.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of €67.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.29, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a 52-week low of €58.04 ($67.49) and a 52-week high of €78.30 ($91.05).

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

