BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Stake Lessened by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association lowered its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,203 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in BCE were worth $4,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 57.7% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 155.3% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BCE in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BCE in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 112.2% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.21% of the company’s stock.

Get BCE alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BCE opened at $46.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. BCE Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.40 and a 1 year high of $49.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.20. The firm has a market cap of $42.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.36.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.21. BCE had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 12.61%. The business had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. BCE’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.597 per share. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.93%.

BCE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered BCE from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. National Bank Financial upgraded BCE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.73.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

Further Reading: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.