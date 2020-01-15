Beach Energy (OTCMKTS:BEPTF) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Beach Energy (OTCMKTS:BEPTF) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of BEPTF stock opened at $1.85 on Wednesday. Beach Energy has a 52-week low of $1.14 and a 52-week high of $1.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.59.

Beach Energy Company Profile

Beach Energy Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. The company has operated and non-operated, onshore and offshore, oil and gas production from five producing basins across Australia and New Zealand. It has interests in approximately 450 exploration and production tenements.

