Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.06.

BBBY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up from $10.00) on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 124.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 7,607.5% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,165 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ BBBY traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $15.39. 7,601,207 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,291,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.11. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.36. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 12 month low of $7.31 and a 12 month high of $19.57.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The retailer reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a positive return on equity of 8.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Bed Bath & Beyond’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.17%.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

