Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BBBY. BidaskClub raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $15.00 target price (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $12.00 target price on Bed Bath & Beyond and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.17.

Shares of BBBY opened at $15.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.36. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 1-year low of $7.31 and a 1-year high of $19.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The retailer reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.41). Bed Bath & Beyond had a positive return on equity of 8.09% and a negative net margin of 7.06%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s dividend payout ratio is 33.17%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 11,323 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,165 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 124.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,488 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

