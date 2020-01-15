Beeks Financial Cloud Group (LON:BKS) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Shares of Beeks Financial Cloud Group PLC (LON:BKS) were down 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 116 ($1.53) and last traded at GBX 117 ($1.54), approximately 57,952 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 54,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 119 ($1.57).

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 102.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 88.09. The company has a market capitalization of $59.51 million and a P/E ratio of 55.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.49.

Beeks Financial Cloud Group Company Profile (LON:BKS)

Beeks Trading Corporation Ltd. provides virtual private server and infrastructure solutions for traders and broker partners worldwide. The company also offers co-location services; dedicated server packages; and server installation services. In addition, it provides institutional venue connections and retail broker connections through its Equinix platform; and Beeks Marketplace, a cloud-based portal that enables real-time connectivity to various exchanges, data feeds, trading tools, and news services for institutional traders, proprietary trading firms, brokers, wealth managers, and high-end retail traders.

