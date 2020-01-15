Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BLPH) Short Interest Down 11.0% in December

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BLPH) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 390,200 shares, a drop of 11.0% from the December 15th total of 438,300 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 519,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BLPH shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

Shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics stock remained flat at $$0.35 on Wednesday. 176,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,071. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $0.98. The stock has a market cap of $24.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of -0.11.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Analysts anticipate that Bellerophon Therapeutics will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Associates Iv L. P. Venrock sold 333,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.44, for a total value of $146,524.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Associates Iv L. P. Venrock sold 704,595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.50, for a total value of $352,297.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 57.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLPH. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 22.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 130,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 23,650 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 8.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,434,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 116,862 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 15.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,152,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 158,000 shares during the period. 50.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage therapeutics company, which focuses on developing innovative products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. The company engages in two programs including INOpulse and BCM.

