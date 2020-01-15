Berenberg Bank Initiates Coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN)

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Northcoast Research raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a neutral rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Shares of BECN stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.23. 4,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,164. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 12-month low of $26.50 and a 12-month high of $40.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.39.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.17). Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Beacon Roofing Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, Director Richard W. Frost purchased 3,000 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.05 per share, for a total transaction of $90,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 37,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,119,332.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 5,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $174,408.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,701.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BECN. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,549,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 13,564.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 205,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,900,000 after buying an additional 3,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 30.1% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 13,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 3,128 shares in the last quarter.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

