B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Receives $20.14 Average PT from Brokerages

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.14.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BGS. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on B&G Foods to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $17.00 target price on B&G Foods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Buckingham Research set a $17.00 target price on B&G Foods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd.

Shares of BGS traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.80. The stock had a trading volume of 3,089,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436,534. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 1.65. B&G Foods has a 52 week low of $14.20 and a 52 week high of $30.85.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $406.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.65 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that B&G Foods will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.03%. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is 102.70%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 333.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in B&G Foods in the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in B&G Foods in the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in B&G Foods in the 2nd quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in B&G Foods by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

