BidaskClub Downgrades Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CCBG. Hovde Group cut shares of Capital City Bank Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Capital City Bank Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital City Bank Group from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital City Bank Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCBG traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.68. The stock had a trading volume of 12 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,900. Capital City Bank Group has a 12 month low of $21.04 and a 12 month high of $30.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.17. The company has a market cap of $482.04 million, a P/E ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 0.72.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $40.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.40 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Capital City Bank Group will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

In related news, Director Laura L. Johnson acquired 1,500 shares of Capital City Bank Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.94 per share, with a total value of $43,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,482.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCBG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 1,157.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 9.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 11.1% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 29,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 14.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 4,232 shares during the last quarter. 40.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital City Bank Group Company Profile

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients in Florida, Georgia, and Alabama. It offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

