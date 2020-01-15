BidaskClub Downgrades Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BOOM. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Dmc Global from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Dmc Global from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dmc Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Sidoti set a $79.00 price target on Dmc Global and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.20.

BOOM opened at $44.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.51. Dmc Global has a 1 year low of $33.84 and a 1 year high of $76.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $647.08 million, a PE ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.75.

Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.13. Dmc Global had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $100.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dmc Global will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Dmc Global’s payout ratio is presently 24.15%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Dmc Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Dmc Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Dmc Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Dmc Global by 51.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Dmc Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $165,000.

About Dmc Global

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, industrial refrigeration, and other industries.

