BidaskClub Downgrades Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Sidoti upped their price target on Insteel Industries from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th.

Shares of Insteel Industries stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,844. Insteel Industries has a twelve month low of $17.49 and a twelve month high of $24.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.16 and a 200-day moving average of $20.56. The stock has a market cap of $410.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.92 and a beta of 1.71.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.28). Insteel Industries had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 1.99%. The business had revenue of $113.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 238.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Insteel Industries

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers pre-stressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

