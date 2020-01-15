BidaskClub Lowers Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.18.

Shares of AGIO traded up $2.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.56. The company had a trading volume of 378,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,586. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 2.35. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $28.36 and a 12-month high of $68.94.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $26.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.13 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 356.42% and a negative return on equity of 70.07%. The business’s revenue was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.63) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, insider Carman Alenson sold 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $147,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jacqualyn A. Fouse purchased 40,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,249,982.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,722 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,382. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 451,611 shares of company stock valued at $13,999,941 over the last 90 days. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGIO. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 430.6% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

