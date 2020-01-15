Binance USD Price Tops $1.02 on Major Exchanges (BUSD)

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 14th. In the last week, Binance USD has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar. Binance USD has a market capitalization of $23.02 million and approximately $32.12 million worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Binance USD token can now be bought for approximately $1.02 or 0.00011424 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Binance.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Binance USD alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00037140 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $527.31 or 0.06008073 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00024923 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00035589 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00127944 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001537 BTC.

Binance USD Token Profile

Binance USD Token Trading

Binance USD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Binance USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Binance USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binance USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.