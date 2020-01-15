Bioanalytical Systems (NASDAQ:BASI) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.52

Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASI) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.52 and traded as high as $5.34. Bioanalytical Systems shares last traded at $5.28, with a volume of 739 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BASI. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bioanalytical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Bioanalytical Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Bioanalytical Systems by 7.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 253,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 18,120 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Bioanalytical Systems in the third quarter valued at about $340,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Bioanalytical Systems in the third quarter worth about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.42% of the company’s stock.

Bioanalytical Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:BASI)

Bioanalytical Systems, Inc provides drug discovery and development services, and analytical instruments for pharmaceutical, biotechnology, academic, and government organizations in the United States, rest of North America, the Pacific Rim, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Contract Research Services and Research Products.

