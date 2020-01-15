BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $98.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.82% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “BioMarin’s key orphan disease drugs — Vimizim and Kuvan — continue to do well, driven by strong demand trends. Its newest product, Palynziq is witnessing strong commercial uptake in the United States. BioMarin’s rare disease pipeline is also progressing well. The company filed regulatory applications for Valrox in late 2019 and targets the same for vosoritide in 2020. Growing pipeline focus on gene therapy agents is encouraging. Valrox, a gene therapy for hemophilia A, is anticipated to be transformational, if approved. However, any development setbacks related to its pipeline candidates can hurt the stock. Moreover, uneven quarterly product sales of Naglazyme and Vimzin, owing to infrequent ordering patterns in some ex-U.S. countries, are a concern. The stock has underperformed the industry in the past one year.<“

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on BMRN. Raymond James lowered shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $158.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $111.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, December 16th. Nomura dropped their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $93.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.24. The company had a trading volume of 23,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529,636. The stock has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -269.88 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.33. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $62.88 and a one year high of $100.13.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.25. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 1.35% and a negative net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $461.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total value of $312,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,279,062.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $347,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,126,766. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,940 shares of company stock worth $2,374,645 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 73.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 60,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.4% in the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 7,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.