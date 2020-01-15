Biorem (CVE:BRM) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.48

Biorem Inc (CVE:BRM) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.48 and last traded at C$0.48, with a volume of 2955 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.36.

Biorem (CVE:BRM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$6.27 million for the quarter.

BIOREM Inc, an environmental biotechnology company, designs, manufactures, and sells air emissions control systems that are used to eliminate odors, volatile organic compounds (VOCs), and hazardous air pollutants (HAPs) in Canada, the United States, China, and internationally. It offers biofilters for the removal of odors, H2S, VOCs and HAPs; and biotrickling filters for applications of high concentrations of H2S or other water soluble compounds.

