Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.30

Shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.30 and traded as high as $2.44. Birchcliff Energy shares last traded at $2.30, with a volume of 592,482 shares trading hands.

BIR has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. CIBC decreased their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. TD Securities downgraded Birchcliff Energy from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$5.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$4.50 price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Birchcliff Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.61.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.06. The company has a market cap of $616.97 million and a PE ratio of 20.18.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$130.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$145.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Birchcliff Energy Ltd. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.0262 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.01%.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile (TSE:BIR)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

