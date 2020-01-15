Bitcoin Diamond Price Reaches $0.66 on Exchanges (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded 65% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded up 97.5% against the dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $122.84 million and $25.83 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for $0.66 or 0.00007574 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinnest, Exrates, Kucoin and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Stratis (STRAT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003500 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 252.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00026338 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00001069 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001486 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00055095 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000071 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is btcd.io

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax, Exrates, Bithumb, Binance, OKEx, Kucoin, BigONE, YoBit, CoinBene, BtcTrade.im, Crex24, Coinnest, Huobi, HitBTC and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.