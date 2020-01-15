Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) Market Cap Hits $275,701.00

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0217 or 0.00000246 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Trade Satoshi, Escodex and STEX. Bitcoin Incognito has a market capitalization of $275,701.00 and $28,054.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Incognito has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002697 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000101 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 78.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito Profile

XBI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 9th, 2018. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 12,713,392 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Incognito is bitcoinincognito.org . Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Incognito

Bitcoin Incognito can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Escodex, Graviex, STEX and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Incognito should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Incognito using one of the exchanges listed above.

