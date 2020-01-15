Bitfex (BFX) Achieves Market Cap of $338,057.00

Bitfex (CURRENCY:BFX) traded 30.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. During the last week, Bitfex has traded 34.9% lower against the US dollar. Bitfex has a market cap of $338,057.00 and $236.00 worth of Bitfex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitfex token can currently be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges including VinDAX and ProBit Exchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $310.65 or 0.03535840 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011399 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00200047 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00027643 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00129237 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Bitfex

Bitfex’s launch date was August 10th, 2016. Bitfex’s total supply is 119,393,765 tokens and its circulating supply is 113,193,765 tokens. The Reddit community for Bitfex is /r/idapio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitfex is bitfex.com . The official message board for Bitfex is medium.com/idap-io . Bitfex’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitfex Token Trading

Bitfex can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ProBit Exchange and VinDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitfex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitfex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitfex using one of the exchanges listed above.

