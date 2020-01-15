BitNewChain (BTN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.94 Million

BitNewChain (CURRENCY:BTN) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. One BitNewChain coin can currently be bought for $0.0108 or 0.00000123 BTC on popular exchanges including Bit-Z and ZB.COM. BitNewChain has a total market cap of $1.94 million and approximately $2,674.00 worth of BitNewChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitNewChain has traded up 14% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $66.07 or 0.00754472 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004064 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001408 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001677 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001553 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000032 BTC.

BitNewChain Coin Profile

BitNewChain (BTN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on October 23rd, 2017. BitNewChain’s total supply is 561,243,250 coins and its circulating supply is 179,701,795 coins. The official website for BitNewChain is www.btn.org . BitNewChain’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinnova and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BitNewChain

BitNewChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitNewChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitNewChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitNewChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

