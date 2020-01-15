BitWhite Price Hits $0.0005 on Major Exchanges (BTW)

BitWhite (CURRENCY:BTW) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. BitWhite has a market cap of $19,092.00 and $18,268.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BitWhite has traded 28.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BitWhite coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including Exrates, Stocks.Exchange, BitFlip and Sistemkoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00042822 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000203 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000102 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

BitWhite Coin Profile

BTW is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitWhite is bitwhite.org

BitWhite Coin Trading

BitWhite can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, BitFlip, Exrates and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitWhite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitWhite should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitWhite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

