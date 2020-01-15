BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Short Interest Update

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, a decrease of 6.9% from the December 15th total of 1,440,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 467,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

In related news, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.96, for a total transaction of $1,961,385.20. Also, insider Jerkovic Milan 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 89.2% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 70 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 760.0% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLK traded up $11.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $530.26. 1,005,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,767. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $500.74 and its 200-day moving average is $464.08. The firm has a market cap of $79.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.54. BlackRock has a twelve month low of $401.42 and a twelve month high of $531.62.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.39 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 27.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.02%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BLK shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $565.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price objective (up from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. BlackRock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $529.64.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

