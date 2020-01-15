Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,180,000 shares, a drop of 10.8% from the December 15th total of 18,140,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Several research firms have commented on BX. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Blackstone Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered shares of Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Blackstone Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.13.

Get Blackstone Group alerts:

Shares of BX traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.23. The company had a trading volume of 3,557,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,268,884. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.70. Blackstone Group has a 1-year low of $32.17 and a 1-year high of $58.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $38.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.44.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Group will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Blackstone Group news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 108,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total value of $5,681,893.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 8,875,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $22,188,027.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,608,103 shares of company stock worth $311,151,291. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $234,576,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 2,994.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,099,714 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $200,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967,214 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,263,000. GVO Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,783,000. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,284,000. Institutional investors own 53.37% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.