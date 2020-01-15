Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,714 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Boeing by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 6,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.6% in the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.3% in the third quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,904 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,149,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.4% in the third quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 1,292 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.8% in the third quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,587 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen lowered shares of Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $419.00 to $371.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Vertical Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $410.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $370.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $362.88.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $332.35 on Wednesday. Boeing Co has a 1 year low of $319.55 and a 1 year high of $446.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $340.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $354.34.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20 billion. Boeing had a net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 367.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.58 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $2.055 dividend. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.34%.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

