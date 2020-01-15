Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. reduced its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 33.5% during the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 851.1% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RCL. ValuEngine cut shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Argus raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.90.

In related news, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,928 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,311,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,000,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total transaction of $2,621,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 787,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,263,499.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 70,928 shares of company stock worth $8,606,360 over the last three months. 13.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:RCL traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.25. The stock had a trading volume of 291,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,285. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 12 month low of $100.47 and a 12 month high of $135.06.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.21%.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

