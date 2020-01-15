Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Has $2.70 Million Holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. cut its position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,720 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 256.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Schlumberger by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

In related news, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 65,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $2,332,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Simon Farrant sold 5,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total transaction of $167,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,601.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,735 shares of company stock valued at $3,762,614 over the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $27.10 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $50.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $27.10 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.26.

Shares of Schlumberger stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.74. 5,708,540 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,356,733. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.48. Schlumberger Limited. has a twelve month low of $30.65 and a twelve month high of $48.88. The company has a market cap of $55.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.59.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 30.22% and a positive return on equity of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 3rd. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.46%.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.