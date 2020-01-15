Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Increases Holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for about 0.8% of Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 1,764.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 317 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 73.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.68, for a total value of $150,090.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 4,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.65, for a total transaction of $860,951.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,008,319.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,014 shares of company stock valued at $6,859,750. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $207.56. 707,807 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,371,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Accenture Plc has a 12 month low of $145.01 and a 12 month high of $213.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $206.29 and a 200-day moving average of $195.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.05.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. Accenture had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The business had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.48%.

ACN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.18.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

