Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. decreased its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 63.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 95,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,045 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 446,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,760,000 after purchasing an additional 25,980 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 848,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,853,000 after purchasing an additional 38,879 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD increased its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 67,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 8,150 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $4,791,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 562.1% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 302,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,444,000 after purchasing an additional 256,630 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA GLDM traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.45. 27 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,634,578. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.79. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52 week low of $12.65 and a 52 week high of $15.74.

