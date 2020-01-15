Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Given Hold Rating at Pivotal Research

Pivotal Research restated their hold rating on shares of Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $46.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $40.00.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BOOT. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Boot Barn from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Craig Hallum began coverage on Boot Barn in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Boot Barn from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Cowen set a $42.00 price target on Boot Barn and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boot Barn from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

NYSE BOOT traded down $1.29 on Tuesday, reaching $43.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,404. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.04. Boot Barn has a 52 week low of $20.26 and a 52 week high of $48.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Boot Barn had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $187.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Boot Barn’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Boot Barn will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gregory V. Hackman sold 48,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total transaction of $2,058,180.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,578,852.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 19,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $783,233.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,747 shares in the company, valued at $867,922.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 145,111 shares of company stock worth $6,084,607. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Boot Barn by 110.6% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Boot Barn in the second quarter valued at about $124,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Boot Barn in the second quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Boot Barn in the second quarter valued at about $165,000.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.