Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Given Hold Rating at Pivotal Research

Pivotal Research restated their hold rating on shares of Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $46.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $40.00.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on BOOT. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Boot Barn from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Craig Hallum began coverage on Boot Barn in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Boot Barn from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Cowen set a $42.00 price target on Boot Barn and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boot Barn from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.00.
NYSE BOOT traded down $1.29 on Tuesday, reaching $43.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,404. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.04. Boot Barn has a 52 week low of $20.26 and a 52 week high of $48.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.
In other news, CFO Gregory V. Hackman sold 48,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total transaction of $2,058,180.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,578,852.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 19,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $783,233.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,747 shares in the company, valued at $867,922.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 145,111 shares of company stock worth $6,084,607. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Boot Barn by 110.6% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Boot Barn in the second quarter valued at about $124,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Boot Barn in the second quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Boot Barn in the second quarter valued at about $165,000.
Boot Barn Company Profile
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.
