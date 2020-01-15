Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.42-0.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.44. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$2.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.93 billion.Boston Scientific also updated its FY 2019

Pre-Market guidance to 1.55-1.58 EPS.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $42.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,602,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,852,317. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Boston Scientific has a one year low of $34.35 and a one year high of $46.62. The stock has a market cap of $63.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.40.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boston Scientific will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BSX shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.62.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 2,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $97,916.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,643,778.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 1,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $44,988.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 195,751 shares of company stock valued at $8,680,501 in the last three months. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

