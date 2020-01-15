Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Trading Down 6.2%

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)’s share price traded down 6.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $41.65 and last traded at $42.66, 27,588,281 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 251% from the average session volume of 7,852,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.47.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim set a $53.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.62.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.40. The company has a market cap of $63.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.78.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 4,050 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $184,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 5,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $210,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,902.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 195,751 shares of company stock worth $8,680,501. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 111.4% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile (NYSE:BSX)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.