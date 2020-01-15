Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.88.

BDN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays set a $19.00 price target on Brandywine Realty Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Mizuho cut Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday.

Brandywine Realty Trust stock opened at $15.59 on Wednesday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $13.50 and a 1-year high of $16.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.91.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.32). Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $145.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.47%.

In other Brandywine Realty Trust news, CEO Gerard H. Sweeney sold 10,068 shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $156,054.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,319,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,454,606. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tom Wirth sold 5,700 shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $87,210.00. Insiders have sold 180,537 shares of company stock worth $2,747,772 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,663,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,106,000 after purchasing an additional 311,534 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,368,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,051 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,188,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,335,000 after acquiring an additional 17,558 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 1,406.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,804,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,701,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,373,000 after acquiring an additional 195,780 shares in the last quarter. 98.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

