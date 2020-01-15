Brasada Capital Management LP Has $1.10 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 593 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 166.7% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Financial Advantage Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 26.7% in the third quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 38 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 18.0% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 59 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,653,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.66, for a total value of $663,500.14. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,041,412.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,196 shares of company stock worth $17,869,618. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. Robert W. Baird set a $2,080.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $2,300.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Macquarie set a $2,200.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,250.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,300.00 to $2,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,171.64.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $1,869.44 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,566.76 and a 12-month high of $2,035.80. The stock has a market cap of $926.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,816.83 and its 200-day moving average is $1,818.18.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $69.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

