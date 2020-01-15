Brasada Capital Management LP Reduces Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Brasada Capital Management LP decreased its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Ventas were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 230.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 140.4% in the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Ventas from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Argus raised shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Ventas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Capital One Financial cut shares of Ventas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.57.

NYSE:VTR opened at $57.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.16. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.59 and a fifty-two week high of $75.40.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $983.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.43 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.7925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.89%.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

